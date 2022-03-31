K805 million CDF released

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

IN LINE with implementation of the decentralisation agenda, Government has released K805 million Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for the first quarter of this year.

The disbursed funds will be shared among all the 156 constituencies of the country.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo said the money will be for various community projects, youth and women empowerment initiatives.

This is contained in a statement issued yesterday by Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development public relations officer Chila Namaiko.

“From the K805 million released, each constituency will receive K5.1 million for the first quarter to enable them to implement various developmental projects,” Mr Nkombo said.

The minister urged local authorities countrywide to be mindful of the cost of goods and services as they