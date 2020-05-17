K800,000 set aside for aged

MIKE MUGALA

Lusaka

THE Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund has set aside K800,000 to buy relief food and reusable face masks

for the aged across the country.

Fund manager Samuel Luneta said the project, which started in April, is targeting 3,000 beneficiaries before it comes to an end on May 31.

“So far we have bought relief food for 1,080 old people on which over K300,000 has been spent.

The pro-gramme has only slowed down following increased cas-es of the coronavirus," he said.