K6.5m village banking cash vanishes

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

OVER 50 investors, who are members of an online village banking group called MyZamFund, have allegedly been swindled out of over K6 million by administrators of the savings facility.

The 59 people have gone to the Lusaka High Court seeking an order to compel MyZamFund administrator Prosper Ezeokah and seven other defendants to pay them back K6,760,245.00.

The plaintiffs say the money should be reimbursed because it was allegedly fraudulently collected from them as their contribution.

Further, the complainants want the court to order the defendants to open the MyZamFund website and WhatsApp group to allow the plaintiffs to access their accounts.

They further want the court to order the accused to surrender all the properties like motor vehicles and CLICK TO READ MORE