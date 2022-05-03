K50 for Dynamos

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

AS Lusaka Dynamos prepare to start life anew in National Division One, the extent of the problems at the club, which has speedily moved from being on the verge of truly joining the elite local sides to fighting near bankruptcy, is emerging.

An insider at the club has told Sports Mail how conditions have plummeted at the Super League side with players sometimes getting as little as K50 as payment after a match. The insider believes the team’s demotion was inevitable going by the treatment players get from the club. He does not see how Dynamos will be able to compete effectively in National Division One, where it is grueling, with teams sometimes travelling hundreds of kilometres across the country to fulfil fixtures. Simply put, he does not believe the club will sustain its stay in National Division One unless a benefactor comes to the rescue sooner rather than later. The source said players at Dynamos have been going without receiving their monthly salaries and winning bonuses for months now. “The last game against Kansanshi Dynamos [a 1-0 defeat on April 24], the players were paid K50 each but usually they get ma K100 without receiving salaries. But these are people with CLICK TO READ MORE