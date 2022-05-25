K41m for Chipolopolo, Shepolopolo

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has released K41 million for the Chipolopolo’s 2023 Africa Cup qualifying matches against Ivory Coast and Comoros Islands and the Shepolopolo’s participation at the Africa Women Cup of Nations scheduled for Morocco in July.

Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu said in Lusaka yesterday that K20 million will go towards the women national team’s outing to Morocco while K21 million will be spent on the Chipolopolo fixtures against Ivory Coast and Comoros Islands on June 3 and June 7, respectively. Nkandu said Government is committed to ensuring that all national teams are adequately prepared for their assignments. He said the money will cover preparations, travel expenses and allowances for players.

“FAZ [Football Association of Zambia] came to us and indicated that they needed K41 million for the men and women’s teams. Here is the money the government under President Hakainde Hichilema has CLICK TO READ MORE