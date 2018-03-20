K250 for boreholes one-off payment – WARMA

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) has clarified that the K250 required from members of the public who own or intend to drill boreholes will be a one-off payment and not a monthly charge.

WARMA acting director general Lemmy Namayanga said owners of both new and old boreholes will be required to pay K250 registration fee within the next six months.

Government recently issued three out of the eight Statutory Instruments (SIs) on revision of raw water tariffs and regulation in drilling of boreholes and ground water.

Mr Namayanga said at a media briefing on Sunday that introduction of the… http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/