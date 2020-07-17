K20m goes to SMEs to grow agribusiness, facilitate trade

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has disbursed matching grants worth about K20 million to 35 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and producer organisations under the Zambia Agri-business and Trade Project (ZATP).

The SMEs received K10,735,200 while producer organisations and some farmers have been given K9,140,146.

And Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma said support to beneficiaries will be in form of cash, vehicles, plant and machinery for use on specific locations as well as animals for farming.

Mr Yaluma said this yesterday at a symposium and cheque award ceremony which attracted participation from various parts of the country.

The meeting was held under the theme: “Enhancing market linkages and firm growth in the wake of COVID-19.”

“The producer organisations and firms to whom the cheques are being presented today are the third set of beneficiaries of the project and the first for SMEs. – CLICK TO READ MORE