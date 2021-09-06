K200,000 staked for Zanaco Masters

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

LOCAL Golfers will share in excess of K200,000 prize money from the Zanaco Zambian Masters that tees off this week.

The prize money is one of the biggest ever staked for a tournament involving local golfers in Zambia.

Zanaco Zambian Masters organising committee chairperson Roy Penny said in Lusaka yesterday that the tournament will attract about 25 locals in the professional ranks but there will be several categories for the juniors and handicapped players.

Penny said only Zambian golfers will compete in this year’s Zanaco Masters because foreigners are unable to travel due to COVID-19.

He said the organisers have taken advantage of the absence of foreign players to place the emphasis on