K2,000 mobile money ‘turns into paper’

MIKE MUGALA

Lusaka

A MOBILE money agent of Chipata Township has been swindled out of K2,000 by unknown people in bizarre circumstances.

Agness Mwape, 29, an Airtel money agent, says she was conned of her money through magic by three women who deposited money at her booth.

She said moments later, she found papers only in the bag where she had put the money.

“I suspect the three women had a hand in the disappearance of my money because it vanished just after I attended to them. The women were coming one after another and deposited K200 each. I put the money they gave me with the K2,000 I had in my bag. Later, I wanted to give change to another client only to find papers in the bag,” she said.

Ms Mwape said she cannot identify the three women, saying she is still in a state of shock.