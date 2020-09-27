K20 child support money audited

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Ndola

A MAN has accused his ex-wife of misusing the K20 he sends her for child support on beer.

Richard Mbewe, 38, complained before Kabushi Local Court Magistrate Mildred Namwizye that he was worried with how his former wife Olivia Chilumba was keeping his children.

He claimed that Chilumba, 30, doesn’t care about their two children as she has allegedly left them to fend for themselves through piece work.

Mbewe said he wanted his children to benefit from the money he sends their mother through mobile money.

Mbewe sued Chilumba for child custody and compensation for insults.

He told the court that he divorced Chilumba in April 2019 and that he paid all the amounts that the