K2.5bn will help

REALISING that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is a cross-cutting issue not limited to the health sector, Government has taken measures to keep the economy running under very difficult circumstances.

This has included easing liquidity in the face of the adverse effects of COVID-19 by releasing K2.5 billion to reduce domestic arrears owed to domestic suppliers of goods and services, reducing outstanding arrears to pensioners under Public Service Pension Fund and retirees under Ministry of Justice as well as reducing outstanding third-party arrears and other employee-related commitments.

In addition, K160 million will be released to pay local contractors in the road sector.

Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu, who was very candid and realistic in announcing the intervention measures yesterday, said payment of suppliers, which has been a big headache for the past two years or so, will inject liquidity in the market.

The backlog of pensioners who have been waiting for their dues and crowding at the Public Service Pensions Fund offices will be significantly reduced.

Settling local arrears means most small and medium-scale entrepreneurs who have been struggling with business lately and are to cut on production as they send their workers on paid leave will have liquidity to cushion their overheads, like paying bills, workers’ wages and settling commitments they have with suppliers.

When contractors working on roads are paid what Government is owing out of the K160 million, they will in turn pay their workers and the workers will buy food for their families and pay rentals as well as other bills thereby helping to rekindle the economy.

This injection of cash in the economy is vital given that there is bound to be reduced financial transactions due to restricted productive activities as industries send workers home to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

Further, Zambia’s economy depends on copper production. With COVID-19, the mines will have lessened business activities as mineral exports are reduced.

The mines will face liquidity problems, but the decision to remove duty on copper concentrates will ameliorate the liquidity pressure on the mines.

Another decision that deserves a double thumbs-up is the removal of duty on importation of ethanol, which is used for the production of various medical supplies such as disinfectants, including hand sanitisers.

With the demand for these health products on the high, it is important to ensure that these are affordable. And so we hope that the producers and the retailers will not take advantage of the high demand to try to maximise profits.

The Statutory Instrument to compel chain stores to buy local farm produce has two important positive effects.

First, the country will reduce on imports, which could be a conduit of COVID-19 being transported into Zambia. Since importation of supplies involves movement of drivers from other countries where COVID-19 has spread, reducing the entry of cargo vehicles means cutting off possibility of any driver or their passengers and cargo ‘transporting’ the virus.

Secondly, the SI will reduce the demand for the United States dollar, which is the major currency of exchange and facilitates imports.

With increased imports, the demand for the United States dollar increases leading to the weakening of the buying power of the Kwacha.

So reduced imports could help the Kwacha to gain on the backdrop of reduced demand for the dollar, and hopefully increased exports.

So as the impact of COVID-19 takes root in Zambia, it is heartening that Government is providing for some of those that could be most affected, directly and indirectly.

This may not be compared to the multi-million dollar stimulus packages that developed countries are putting up, but it is still something that will certainly ease some measure of financial pressure.