K1m robbery turns bloody

CHOMBA MUSIKA,Lusaka

A 27-YEAR-OLD man is nursing a bullet wound in his back inflicted by police who fired at him as he allegedly attempted to evade arrest for an aggravated robbery involving K1 million cash. And four women died on the spot in Serenje while 22 others are nursing injuries after a truck they were on overturned in Nansanga farm block.

In the shooting incident, police have identified the injured suspect as Victor Mulenga, who was in the company of Peggy Chirwa, 27. Both are of Libala South in Lusaka. Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said officers were prompted to fire at Mr Mulenga's silver Toyota Mark X after he allegedly disobeyed instructions to