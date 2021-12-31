K1bn COVID contracts exposed

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

WITH investigations into alleged corrupt practices which led to the temporary closure of the procurement department still fresh, the Ministry of Health has been cited for alleged dubious awarding of COVID-19 materials supply contracts worth over K1 billion to 34 suppliers. The ministry has been at the centre of attraction for wrong reasons, including doubtful awarding of contracts and supply of expired drugs. In the latest revelation by the Auditor General, the ministry gave 34 suppliers 79 contracts costing K1,324,850,970 through the use of request for quotations in a suspicious manner. Auditor General Dick Sichembe told a media briefing yesterday that there was no transparency in the manner suppliers of coronavirus materials were identified. This is according to the Auditor General’s report on utilisation of coronavirus funds in 2020. “In most cases, there was no evidence that suppliers had dealt with the ministry in supplying similar products, thereby putting public resources at great risk,” Dr Sichembe said. The ministry invited quotations from suppliers whose names and nature of business did not relate to medical supplies. It also awarded 36 contracts to various companies to supply three million N95 (American brand) face masks valued at K214,339,700. However, the suppliers delivered KN95 (Chinese brand), resulting in a loss of K64,839,700 public funds. “It is like you order a BMW then the supplier brings you a Corolla. This is what happened,” Dr Sichembe said.

As of October 31 this year, coronavirus materials worth over K80 million and