K1bn biometric ID issuance starts

NANCY SIAME, Parliament

GOVERNMENT has started implementing the K1 billon Integrated National Registration Information System (INRIS) and has so far captured over 15,000 people. Parliament heard yesterday that once the system is fully rolled out, all Zambians will be required to have the identity card which has enhanced biometric security features. Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu said in a ministerial statement that the INRIS is intended to provide biometric enabled national registration cards (NRCs) and issuance of birth and death certificates. “The INRIS will assign a national identity number at birth as opposed to when a citizen is 16 years old. “This will make it very difficult for any ineligible person to register as a Zambian citizen,” Mr Mwiimbu said. In 1965, the country started the issuance of NRCs to citizens aged 16 years and above using a manual and paper-based system. Since then, the system has not changed despite it being susceptible to fraud and other abuses. The minister said the current system lacks mechanisms to prevent foreigners from registering as CLICK TO READ MORE