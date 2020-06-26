K190m set aside for electrification programme

KELLY NJOMBO

Chilubi

OVER K190 million has been set aside this year to connect various rural growth centres countrywide to promote development, Minister of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa has said.

Mr Nkhuwa says Government has developed a vigorous rural electrification programme which is supported by the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) to electrify rural infrastructure using identified growth centres.

He regrets that access to reliable sources of energy, especially electricity by rural communities, has relatively been low at 4.4 percent.

Mr Nkhuwa said this yesterday when he commissioned the Chilubi Mainland solar energy project by the Rural Electrification Authority (REA) at Chilubi Mainland District Hospital to benefit over 500,000 people.

