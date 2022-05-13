K150m for retirees

MWAKA LENGALENGA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has released K150 million to the Local Authorities Superannuation Fund (LASF) for payment of pension arrears. The funds were released through the Ministry of Finance and National Planning by Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa. LASF managing director George Chileshe said in a statement yesterday that the institution targets to pay K120 million to 1,067 retirees who are owed lump sum benefits while K30 million will be channelled to 4,179 pensioners as annual pensions. Mr Chileshe said LASF is scheduled to start the disbursement process next week. “This is the second batch of funding that Government has given LASF in the last five months. Last year, K50 million was released under the social protection programme,” Mr Chileshe said. He said the institution will target to clear benefits and pensions which have been outstanding for some time and make part payments to recent retirement cases. Mr Chileshe implored retirees who are in receipt of pensions/ annuities to submit life certificates every two years if they are 75 years old and every year if they are below 75.

He also encouraged members who have changed or are yet to submit their