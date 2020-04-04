K12 million vanishes from City Market

NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

OVER K12 million collected from City Market last year was not deposited into the Lusaka City Council bank account, Mayor Miles Sampa has learnt with disappointment.

Mr Sampa has instructed town clerk Alex Mwansa to ensure that market manager Mwenya Matafwali’s contract is not renewed when it expires in July.

In a letter dated April 2, 2020 to Mr Mwansa, Mr Sampa says records indicate that the market generates a lot of money but it does not go into the coffers CLICK TO READ MORE