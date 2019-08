ROBINSON KUNDA, Rabat

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has submitted two budgets of K6 million each to the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development for the 2021 Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches.

The Chipolopolo will start the ball rolling with an away trip to Algeria on November 11 and a week later host Zimbabwe.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/