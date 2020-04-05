K10bn cushion game-changer

THAT Zambia needs concerted effort in mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on public health and the economy is testament to the challenge that lies ahead for everyone.

Coronavirus has changed the dynamics in every sector of economies worldwide, and the negative effects of the disease come at a time when Zambia in particular is facing significant macroeconomic challenges.

The need to procure medical equipment, mobilise enough health personnel to handle increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients and surveillance programmes have taken a toll on many economies and Zambia is not an exception.

The country’s situation is exacerbated by the fact that most of its neighbours are on lockdown due to growing numbers of coronavirus cases, and this has affected both imports and exports, thereby limiting the amount of liquidity on the market.

It is an open secret that the country’s economy has been growing at a low rate, with high fiscal deficits, rising inflation and debt servicing obligations weighing heavily on the government.

Definitely, the closure of business in many sectors of the economy in the country will require measures to cushion the impact of COVID-19 on the financial system.

It is in this respect that we commend the efforts already being taken by other arms of Government in fighting the disease despite the economic challenges.

Bank of Zambia (BoZ)’s establishment of a targeted medium-term refinancing facility with an initial amount of K10 billion to provide medium-term liquidity gives a glimmer of hope to Zambians.

BoZ Governor Denny Kalyalya announced in a statement on Friday that the central bank has taken measures to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 shock on the economy.

It goes without saying that in times like these, the central bank is expected to play an important role in ensuring financial system stability, and it is heart-warming to hear good news from the bank governor.

The governor said the funding is a facility that will be available to eligible financial service providers (FSPs) in the country to enable them to restructure or refinance qualifying facilities or on-lend to eligible clients.

Indeed, the funding will go a long way in cushioning the impact of COVID-19 on businesses among Zambians.

However, we urge those that will benefit from BoZ’s facility to commercial banks to use the facility prudently.

BoZ is taking a huge step in providing financial cushioning at a time when loan repayment to commercial banks among many Zambians is poor.

This attitude has disadvantaged many small-scale business people who nowadays heavily depend on borrowing from commercial banks to sustain their businesses.

It is true that COVID-19 has brought hunger in many homes as many business outlets have closed, but this does not mean that those that will benefit from the facility should go out to throw a party.

The strength of a country’s economy starts with the prudent use of financial resources at household level, small-scale business level and company level.

The corporate world has a big role to play to ensure that measures being taken by BoZ are complemented to ensure business continuity amid COVID-19 challenges.

It is envisaged that there will be more need for capital injection into businesses which are not currently making money, and the BoZ facility should be embraced like a cure to the financial malaise caused by COVID-19.

It is also gratifying to note that BoZ has put in place measures to support the provision of hand sanitisers at mobile money operator booths.

Mobile money services are the only source of relief for many who cannot go to commercial banks to either withdraw or send money to help one another amid COVID-19.

It is up to those using mobile money boots to ensure that they adhere to measures BoZ is putting in place.

Once again, we welcome the central bank’s measures to cushion the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.