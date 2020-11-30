K10 million released for bridges

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has released K10 million for the building of crossing points on the Kafue River and completion of construction of Chisokone market in Kitwe on the Copperbelt.

Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) national coordinator Chanda Kabwe says the department has also engaged 100 youths to mould blocks which will be used in building of various crossing points to be installed in Mufuchani resettlement area.

Mr Kabwe said Government is happy that many families are now beginning to settle on the land Government gave them after being displaced.

This is according to a statement issued yesterday by DMMU senior communications officer Mathews Musukwa.

Mr Chanda was speaking when he accompanied Nkana Member of Parliament Alexander Chiteme in Mufuchani resettlement where the