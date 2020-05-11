K10 billion must bear fruit

IT IS gratifying that economic actors are now brainstorming the COVID-19 Economic Recovery Fund to ensure the speeding up of disbursements under the K10 billion Medium Term Refinancing Facility.

It is almost one month since the Bank of Zambia announced the availability of the K10 billion stimulus package as a response to the COVID-19 to realign economic recovery strategies. The Zambian economy is already severely affected by the effects of COVID-19.

Being an import-dependent country, the flow of goods and services has severely been affected following the closure of borders as well as the reduction in air traffic as a means of mitigating the transmission of COVID-19.

But Government has seen this as an opportunity to introspect.

That is why it has not sat on its laurels. It has responded swiftly by coming up with K10 billion to help sectors which have been severely affected by COVID-19.

Government has also realised the need to increase supply of locally-produced goods in foreign-owned chain stores operating in Zambia.

It is therefore pleasing that business sector umbrella associations – the Zambia Association of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI), Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM), and Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) – have established liaison with other stakeholders in the quest to exploit economic stimulus targeted at small- and medium-scale indigenous businesses.

ZACCI, ZAM and ZNFU are now addressing the issue of local products in supermarkets. This is a welcome decision.

This however will not be a walk in the park. ZACCI, ZAM and ZNFU will have to ensure that their members can supply timely and sustainably so that Zambia doesn’t end up with empty shelves.

Therefore, the issue of capacity building by the three economic actors is welcome and timely to ensure that Zambian goods do not only fill the shelves of local supermarkets but the surplus should be exported to earn the much-needed foreign exchange.

Agriculture holds the key to the country’s economic survival because of abundant arable land, ground and surface water for irrigation.

That is why Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu has urged the business sector umbrella associations to ensure that strong liaison is established with relevant authorities in the quest to exploit economic stimulus facilities such as the K10 billion targeted at small- and medium-scale indigenous businesses.

When he received an interim action report on measures aimed at increasing supply of locally produced goods in foreign-owned chain stores operating in Zambia, Dr Ng’andu reiterated the need by Zambians to increase the uptake and consumption of locally produced goods and services because they are of international standard and competitiveness.

He said relevant departments and economic sector agencies under the Ministry of Finance have been instructed to ensure that plans to speed up disbursements under the K10 billion Medium Term Refinancing Facility are finalised and implemented.

Dr Ng’andu urged the private sector and regulatory bodies to look out for unfair trading practices such as dumping of poor quality goods to depressed demand in many countries.

There is indeed need to maintain good relationships with all investors while ensuring that people are empowered to produce quality local products.

Apart from imports being scarce, small- and medium-scale businesses (SMEs) – salons, barbershops, car wash outlets and indigenous restaurants – have hardly been hit and need to access the K10 facility.

The SMEs rarely maintain bank accounts, and access to the fund through financial institutions will pose major challenges.

While ZACCI, ZAM and ZNFU are now championing the accessibility of the K10 billion, it would be advisable to engage microfinance institutions in the disbursement of this facility to SMEs that are hard hit.

On the whole, all these efforts must translate into the bearing of fruit.