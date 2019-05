STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

OVER K1 million was saved during this year’s Africa Freedom Day celebrations following Government’s decision to trim the guest-list from 3,500 to only 350 people.

Last year, Government spent K1,516,410 feting the 3,500 people, but this time only K300,000 was spent to cater for the 350 guests.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/