K1 million fuel ‘leaks’

NANCY MWAPE, STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has impounded three trucks carrying about 40,000 litres of smuggled fuel declared as transit cargo to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), but it was offloaded in the light industrial area in Lusaka.

The trucks, which entered the country through Chirundu border, were allegedly declared as transit cargo by Fedrol Cargo Logistics, a Zambian clearing agent.

ZRA corporate communications manager Topsy Sikalinda said in a statement yesterday that the three trucks were impounded at the Makeni enforcement centre.

Mr Sikalinda said the trucks carrying fuel worth over K1 million were being monitored to appreciate and understand how they were being used to execute the illegality.

"Alert ZRA officials had to wait for the trucks to start offloading the consignment in the light industrial area for them to impound and