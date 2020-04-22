K1 billion Government bonds set for auction

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE central bank is this Friday expected to borrow over K1 billion from the public through Government bonds.

A total bond auction size of K1.1 billion will be issued as Government through the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) looks to borrow funds to meet various national obligations.

Absa Bank Zambia Plc in its market update said the central bank is expected to re-issue the three and 10-year bonds while other tenures will be