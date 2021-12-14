K1.3m pledge to health sector welcome

THE health sector in Zambia has in the past few months been the centre of attraction, of course mostly for wrong reasons. The ongoing investigations in the Ministry of Health over alleged corruption in the procurement of drugs have cast a shadow on the reputation of the institution. With the credibility seemingly lost in the ministry, one would expect the donor community to withdraw their support until the house is put in order.

But the K1.3 million pledged by cooperating partners to the health sector in the country signifies the confidence they have in the New Dawn government to clean up the mess. United States Agency for International Development (USAID) secretariat coordinator for health cooperating partners Sofia Hallqvist said the donors provided US$890 million to Zambia this year. “We have US$740 million allocated for 2021 while US$600 million will be for next year. Our priority will go to ensuring availability of essential medicines in health facilities,” she said. Ms Hallqvist said the money is aimed at strengthening the country’s health system over the next two years. She said support caters for 130 projects related to HIV and AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis and maternal and child health. We commend the cooperating partners for the gesture realising that it will push the support Zambia will receive from various donors between 2021 and 2023 to US$2.2 billion. The support rendered is a huge step towards satisfactory service delivery in the health sector. The country could not have asked for a better partnership. This, however, calls for prudent use of the resources pledged over a period of two years to ensure availability of essential medicines in health facilities. The Ministry of Health should take advantage of the continued support, in spite of the scandals, to redeem its name and provide seamless healthcare services. There is no room for error this time around especially that Government has a huge task of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and many other diseases. Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo said while the fight against coronavirus is unavoidable, other ailments like non-communicable diseases like cancers and diabetes, which cater for 27 percent of all deaths, cannot be ignored. Her assurance to cooperating partners of prudence, accountability and transparency in the management of public resources should be complemented with integrity among all workers in the health sector. Lessons have been learnt in the past, when some foreign donors had withdrawn their support to the Ministry of Health because of corrupt practices by officers. The lack of adequate support to the health sector resulted in poor services to patients in clinics and hospitals. Citizens have been complaining of lack of drugs in health institutions, where all they are given are prescriptions to go and buy medicines in private pharmacies. This attitude by healthcare providers has reduced the gains Government has made through its partners over the years to provide quality healthcare to citizens. Players in the health sector must ensure that cooperating partners do not lose confidence in supporting the cause for the citizens’ well-being. We commend cooperating partners’ chairperson, Nicholas Woolley, for recognising Government’s stance on corruption as a way of trying to win public confidence in the ministry. Mr Woolley, who is British High Commissioner to Zambia, cited investigations conducted by the security wings involving misappropriation of public and donor funds. “I have no doubt that this move will go a long way in bringing back donor confidence in the health sector,” he said. It must be noted that once foreign support is withdrawn because of corruption, it is difficult for Government to build trust again. While Government is striving to find locally grown solutions to the many challenges in the health sector, it cannot ignore the goodwill from cooperating partners. The onus is on the Ministry of Health to ensure that financial support rendered to the health sector is put to good use.