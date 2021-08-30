K1.3bn counted at treasury bills auction

KABANDA CHULU, RITA KABINDAMA

Lusaka, Lukulu

OVER K1.3 billion was raised at last Thursday’s treasury bills auction, which Government through Bank of Zambia (BoZ) intended to borrow K1.4 billion.

And National Savings and Credit Bank Lukulu branch manager Precious Kalukango has urged start up entrepreneurs to utilise the appreciation of the Kwacha as cost of their inputs will be lower.

According to Zanaco Plc treasury newsletter, the auction recorded a subscription of 95.3 percent.

It stated the treasury bill auction tender saw yields on 91 days tenor at 13.9 percent while the 273 days tenor recorded 17.9 percent with the CLICK TO READ MORE