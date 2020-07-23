Juveniles invade MCM dumpsite

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

SOME juveniles in Mufulira have allegedly been invading Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) slag dumpsite to steal copper.

This has allegedly been going on for some time, a situation which has angered Mufulira District Commissioner Mike Manda.

Mr Manda said in an interview yesterday that the juveniles, who are supposed to be in school, have continued to invade MCM premises where they allegedly attack security officers and steal copper.

He said MCM has engaged the district administration to see how the problem can be