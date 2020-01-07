Juveniles, adults share prison space

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

LACK of adequate room in correctional facilities makes juvenile offenders to share space with adults, a situation which can make them hard core criminals, Chief Justice Irene Mambilima said yesterday.

Justice Mambilima said inadequate correctional facilities has continued to be a major challenge for the judiciary.

She was speaking during the ceremonial opening of the criminal session for the Lusaka High Court, which was held under the theme, 'Delivering justice for all remains our priority, including to children