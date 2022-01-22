Juvenile faces sentence over panga attack

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy is on the verge of being sent to a reformatory school after admitting to having hacked a fellow adolescent in the head using a machete. This is in a case the juvenile offender of Kanyama Township and two others aged 15 and 17 are jointly charged with unlawful wounding.

It is alleged that on August 28, 2021, the juvenile offenders unlawfully wounded Enock Tembo, 18. The three juvenile offenders had initially all pleaded not guilty when they first appeared before Lusaka senior resident magistrate Felix Kaoma and trial started. But when the case resumed yesterday, the 16-year-old boy changed his plea and admitted committing the offence. Facts are that on August 28 last year around 19:00 hours, the victim was at his sister's house in Kanyama where he was seated outside with a friend named Sandra. The victim then saw the 16-year-old juvenile offender in the company of two others, a female and male. The juvenile offender pulled out a machete from his trousers and hit the complainant on the head. As the victim tried to defend himself and to protect Sandra from being hit with the machete, another 17-year-old male juvenile offender also allegedly struck him with a machete on the head and wrist. The court heard that each of the juvenile offenders had machetes. Because of the noise during the fracas, neighbours rescued the victim who had collapsed. The 16-year-old juvenile offender was