Justice Banda dismissal: HH on terra firma

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema acted within the law when he removed judge Joshua Banda from the bench because Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) recommended for his immediate dismissal based on its findings. On Friday, President Hichilema removed judge Banda from the High Court bench and also suspended Sunday Nkonde from his position as High Court judge following recommendation from JCC. Recent reports claim that judge Banda was under investigations by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over a scandal involving K3 million under the Bailiffs office. Justice Banda was appointed to the High Court in 2021, while Justice Nkonde was appointed to the High Court-industrial relation division in 2016. However, some stakeholders have questioned the head of Sate's decision to remove and suspend the two judges, respectively, with others claiming the action was too swift. But in an interview yesterday, Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe said President Hichilema did not break any law in executing his constitutional mandate. "JCC conducts its