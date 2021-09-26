Just like kambuma, faith needed no gospel for her ‘lucky money’

TORN APART with BOYD PHIRI

SINCE the discovery by police of over K65 million in a house in New Kasama in Lusaka last week, everyone wants to have faith in their hearts for a financial breakthrough in their lives.

Forget a saying that the love of money is the root of all evil. A little bit of faith is all that it takes for one to become a millionaire these days.

With increasing reports of people being swindled by unscrupulous traditional doctors who claim to have powers to multiply money, faith might just be the answer to every person’s money problems.

As defined in the Bible, faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.

In case you are wondering, this is about Faith Musonda, a woman at the centre of the millions found in 30 bags in her plush home.

If she did not hope for a date with the police, she has finally seen how too much money in the house can attract attention from members of the public.

Well, she might not be at the same level as the Sultan of Brunei or Bill Gates, but her millions of Kwacha have gotten everyone talking, including a shoe repairer in the hood.

“Ife munchito yathu iyi chitikanga kupeza ndalama yolongosoka, olo K100 yeka per day. Koma chodabwisa nichakuti benangu basunga ma millions mu ma nyumba (In this trade of ours we fail to make enough money, not even K100 per day. But it is surprising that some people keep millions of money in their houses),” the cobbler said.

You can understand the shock and frustration from the