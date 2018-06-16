Just go on leave – Lungu

CHOMBA MUSIKA and SHIKANDA KAWANGA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has banned unauthorised Government officials from issuing statements on national economic and financial matters.And the Head of State directed Secretary to the Cabinet Roland Msiska to compel all civil servants to take annual leave to reduce expenditure on commutation of days.

Minister of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe said President Lungu is concerned about the continued trend of issuing statements on economic and financial matters by unauthorised Government officials.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/