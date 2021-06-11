Jumulo in pole position

MULWANDA LUPIYA Ndola

WITH six games to go before the curtains for the 2020-2021 season close, it looks like a matter of when, and not if, Jumulo will be confirmed as champions of Copperbelt Division One at the expense of rivals Mutondo Stars and other legendary sides. Jumulo on Sunday beat Mufulira Blackpool 2-1 at Garden Park Stadium in a Week 30 encounter in Kitwe to move to 65 points and remain in pole position to win the championship.Striker Mubiana Muleta and Kunda Musonda netted in either half to ensure the Kitwe side took a giant step towards securing a place in the National Division One play-offs.The Linos Makwaza-drilled side have faced stiff competition from townmates Mutondo since Week One, but the gap has now widened to 11 points after the latter lost 2-1 to Miseshi Blue Stars.Failure by Mutondo to beat Miseshi in a Kitwe derby means