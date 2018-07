YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusangazi

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has declared Thursday, July 26 a public holiday to enable citizens to vote in the Lusaka Mayoral and other Local Government elections.Mr Lungu said he will not be bothered if he receives criticism for declaring the public holiday as it is his constitutional prerogative.

"I am declaring July 26 as a public holiday to allow people to go and vote.