July 18 comes too soon for league restart for some

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

FANS and players alike must be happy that the local football hole, one of the eerie aspects created by the coronavirus pandemic, will finally start being filled on July 18 all things being equal.

But with the virus still a threat, everyone knows that the resumption of the league will demand some compromises. It is after all the new normal.

However, the July 18 return to action has not been wholly welcomed by coaches who are arguing that the time given for them to prepare their teams is too short.

Super Division side Power Dynamos coach Perry Mutapa says with the situation at hand, which entailed not having normal training, he is of the view that the league should have resumed in August.

It is a view shared by Nakambala Leopards mentor Elijah Chikwanda, who replaced Albert Mpande during the enforced break and is yet to sit on the bench for the Mazabuka-based team.

“The time is short, the boys have stayed for three months,” Chikwanda, whose team is third from bottom and CLICK TO READ MORE