MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

BUCHI Senior Local Magistrate Alice Mwape last week castigated a wife of Kitwe for pushing her husband into another woman’s hands after he discovered that she was trying to use charms on him.

Magistrate Mwape castigated Ruth Kabalo, who is now seeking to divorce her husband, Henry Mukobe that her husband has lost interest in her.