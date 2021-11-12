Juicy wild idea

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Lusaka

ANYONE who has lived in Livingstone, or at least visited the tourist capital at any time of the year will, attest to the town’s high temperatures. In fact, Livingstone records some of the highest temperatures in the country, and one way to beat the heat is obviously by staying hydrated at all times. And instead of just sitting at home and engaging in illicit activities after failing to find a job, an enterprising youth in the name of Mario Nyanga, 32, has taken advantage of the situation and seen a business opportunity out of people’s desperate attempts to beat the heat. Located on Botswana Road in Livingstone’s Dambwa North township is Summer Splash Enterprise, a wild and healthy fruit juice joint owned by Mario. He started the business in November 2018. What is interesting about the joint is that the fruit juices are made from indigenous Zambian wild fruits. The self-taught juice-maker makes drinks such as lemonade, tamarind juice and smoothies out of baobab fruit, locally known as mubuyu.

Mario also makes granadilla fruit juice. “You know, growing up, we used to just play with these fruits and many times we never even thought of taking the idea of eating them seriously because for all we cared, they were just wild fruits that you could only eat once in a while,” he says. Indeed these fruits are everywhere and readily available. Anyone who has lived in rural Zambia will agree with Mario that even collecting them requires minimal effort. Mario first started with tamarind juice. “It was sometime in November 2018 when I started. It was at a time when there was a lot of talk about how beneficial busika (tamarind) is for people, both male and female. I then decided that maybe I should try and make something out of the fruit that was selling like hot cake in Livingstone. Besides that, it was tamarind season then, so it was only wise that I started with it,” he says.

