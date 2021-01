NDANGWA MWITTAH

Livingstone

AFTER going relatively quiet for some time, songstress Judy Yo, who last August released her latest single

Still the Same, seems to have finally come back in the game – this time, hopefully for good.

The Chikawama and Even If singer, who seems to have been signed under Kalandanya Music Promotions (KMP), teased her fans on social media

with what is coming next – her latest song and music video titled Always on my Mind. CLICKÂ