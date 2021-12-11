Judokas kiss gold at Maseru games

MULWANDA LUPIYA,Maseru

JUDOKAS Shalom Kalandanya and Irene Pilikisha yesterday won gold medals at the ongoing Africa Union Sports Council Region Five Youth Games. The duo was joined in minting other medals by Natasha Mulenga and twins Elizabeth and Emmanuel Mubila. Kalandanya bagged gold in the 44kg after beating the Malawian duo of Gerald Anne and Fortune Balalika. Pilikisha overcame Angola's Sonia Lourence in the 52kg category. Elizabeth settled for silver in the under-48 kg after losing to Jennie Munene of Mozambique on a knock-out decision. Mulenga also managed bronze in the under-48kg following her victory over Catherine Lulu. Emmanuel managed a bronze medal after losing to Luis Gengi of Angola. Emmanuel beat Lesotho's Setloboko Rethabile but failed to overcome Gengi to settle for bronze. Zambia judo team coach Said Kabambe was full of praise for his judokas. "I think the team is okay. They have improved so much especially