Judiciary wants petition heard in 45 days

PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

THE Judiciary has proposed that the period for hearing and determining a presidential election petition should be increased from the National Dialogue Forum’s suggested 30 to 45 days.

High Court registrar Paul Chisha said the 30 days proposed in the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 should be extended because an election petition takes too long to be disposed of due to the nature and volume of work involved.