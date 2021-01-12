Judiciary on course to ending delayed justice

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE backlog of cases in High Courts countrywide has significantly reduced from over 4,000 last year to less than 500 this year due to various interventions like the establishment of a taskforce to resolve delayed justice.

And the judiciary anticipates petitions after the August 12 general elections.

Lusaka, Eastern and Western regions High Court judge in-charge Gertrude Chawatama says Lusaka, Ndola, Kitwe and Livingstone High Courts cleared 4,260 of the 4,676 cases as of last month.

Judge Chawatama said the reduction follows the decision by Chief Justice Irene Mambilima to constitute a taskforce in 2018 to clear the cases.

