Judge withdraws from Chilufya, ACC case

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A JUDGE has recused himself from handling a case former Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has sued Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and its former acting director-general Rosemary Khuzwayo for malicious prosecution. Dr Chilufya is demanding US$50 million in damages from ACC. Lusaka High Court judge Mwape Bowa has declared interest in the case because he is acquainted to Ms Khuzwayo, who is the second defendant in the matter, while ACC is the first defendant. “I wish to declare interest in this matter. I am acquainted to the second defendant. I have made my position known to the parties and they have accepted my recusal,” Judge Bowa said in a memorandum of discontinuance. The adjudicator has urged the court to relocate the matter to another judge. Dr Chilufya wants ACC to pay him damages for tarnishing his image following his arrest and subsequent acquittal over corruption allegations last year. ACC had charged Dr Chilufya with, among other cases, being in possession of property reasonably suspected CLICK TO READ MORE