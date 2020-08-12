Judge recuses herself from false imprisonment case

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

A LUSAKA High Court judge has recused herself from hearing a case in which Kingphar Zambia Limited and eight of its workers have sued lawyer Lewis Mosho and the State over alleged false imprisonment and mental distress.

Judge Ruth Chibbabbuka recused herself from handling the case on grounds that there is potential conflict of interest in the matter because she knows one of the defendants.

“I have critically perused the file before me, there is potential conflict of interest as one of the defendants is known to me.

“I, therefore, recuse myself and refer the file back for re-allocation,” Judge Chibbabbuka said through a memorandum. CLICK TO READ MORE