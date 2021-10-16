Judge Chenda keeps Tasila’s case private

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

FOR some unknown reasons, journalists were yesterday denied access to the case in which Tasila Lungu-Mwansa's election as Chawama Member of Parliament (MP) is being challenged. Lusaka High Court Judge Kazimbe Chenda is said to have instructed police officers not to allow journalists access to the court room where the case was being held. Losing United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate for the Chawama seat Potiphar Tembo has petitioned Mrs Mwansa's election. He is arguing that her election was characterised by violence to life and property, rampant physical attacks, sexual assault and rape on members of UPND and the general public. The last time the case came up, journalists had no difficulties covering the case. But before trial commenced yesterday, police officers informed journalists that Judge Chenda had issued instructions not to allow journalists and other people except the petitioner and respondent in the court room. "The judge is about to walk in, please, just go away, leave now, he does not want you here, he does not even want any sympathiser," a police officer said.