Judge censures police against unlawful behaviour

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A JUDGE has ordered police to stop unlawfully punishing, humiliating and degrading suspects as they enforce the law. Lusaka High Court judge Mirriam Bah-Matandala also says the tendency by police to deny bond to suspects charged with bondable offences without giving reasons must be condemned in strongest terms. "I further entreaty law enforcement officers to refrain from unlawfully punishing, humiliating and degrading suspects during the course of executing their mandate and enforcing the law," the adjudicator ruled. Justice Bah-Matandala said this when delivering ruling in a case Patriotic Front member Maxwell Chongu applied for bail pending trial in a case he is accused of injuring two people. On December 28, last year, police arrested Mr Chongu and slapped him with two counts of unlawful wounding. On March 4, 2017, the former Big Brother contestant allegedly unlawfully wounded Richard Sinonge, 37. In the second count, it was