ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

A UNITED Kingdom mining firm, Jubilee Metals, has been granted interim approval to proceed with the design process of its £9.2 million Sable Zinc Kabwe Limited project.

In March, Jubilee announced the acquisition of the Sable Zinc refinery in Central Province at a cost of £9.2 million with payments to be made in stages.