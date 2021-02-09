Journeyman Mwila on mission at Buildcon

MULWANDA LUPIYA, ELIZABETH CHATUVELA

Ndola, Lusaka

SINCE making a return to the Super Division, striker Brian Mwila has featured in less than ten games but that has not prevented him from showcasing his scoring prowess.

He certainly looks like a player on a mission.

Mwila has netted four times in five matches for fifth-placed Buildcon after rejoining them last month with the latest goals from the former Austria-based forward being on Sunday when he bagged a brace in a 3-1 win over champions Nkana at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Before that, he was on the score-sheet in the two-all draw and one-nil victory over Red Arrows and Indeni, respectively.

With the striker enjoying top form, Buildcon coach Boyd Mulwanda believes it is a matter of time before the much-travelled striker is recalled to the national team.

"He has got what it takes to reclaim his position in the national team," Mulwanda said. "Everyone is complaining that there's no-one getting goals but with his presence, he has just played five games and