Journey of turns and twists

ABBY NAKALINDA, Lusaka

IT ALL started from a town called Kafue where I was born and did my first and second grades. It was after the death of my grandmother that my brothers and I moved to live with dad in Chilenje, Lusaka. My parents divorced when I was very young, but despite coming from a broken home, I was able to enjoy the company of both my mum and dad, although they lived separately.

Growing up, I was one of the most intelligent children in the family, and being the last and only girl of four children, I was the pride of my parents. In Lusaka, I continued my primary education at Regiment Primary School, which was just near home. Though not the best of government schools at that time, my duty was to work hard because that was the best my parents could offer.

I would admire friends who were at other government schools and private schools that seemed better than mine.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/