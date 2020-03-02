MWILA NTAMBI, Boston, Massachusetts
A MEDIA owner says journalism that focuses on covering communities is likely to create more impact in society.
Dig Boston Newspaper executive editor Chris Faraone said journalists should focus on covering communities instead of events and press releases because from the community, they are likely to get authentic voices.
He said stories gathered and covered in communities are usually original and can foster positive change CLICK TO READ MORE
‘Journalism not about press releases’
