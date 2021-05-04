Josheku Timbers thinks harvesting tree species

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

JOSHEKU Timbers Limited has set aside US$250,000 to harvest selected tree species in Kabompo, North-Western Province, to meet the demand for timber within and outside the country.

The proposed project will involve selective harvesting of timber from the Kabompo National Forest number 14 and the company has already applied for a 7,000 hectares large-scale forestry concession license to forest department.

According to the environmental impact assessment (EIA) report submitted by the company to Zambia Environmental Management Agency, currently there is no activity within the project area even as it is awaiting approval.

“The investor intends to harvest the valuable species rose wood and mukwa, although other hardwood species shall be considered when identified in the process of harvesting.

"It is envisaged that the proposed project will significantly contribute to local and